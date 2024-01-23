Obituary and funeral service: Elizabeth Harbin Miles, 50, of Loganville

Elizabeth Harbin Miles was born April 25, 1973 to Mike and Pat Harbin in Lincoln, IL. She moved to Georgia in her early childhood, where she grew up the oldest of five siblings.

Elizabeth graduated from Atlanta Christian College in 1995 and devoted her life to teaching the next generation. She loved teaching children to read and leading them into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ. More than anything, she loved the Lord and her children.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Harbin. Elizabeth is survived by her three children: Zach, Kyrie, and Cody; her siblings: Becky Marion, Sarah Westbrook, Abby Dockery, and John Harbin; her father Mike Harbin; and the countless lives she touched while teaching for 29 years.

Her visitation will be held at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville (670 Tom Brewer Rd, Loganville, GA 30052) on Saturday, January 27, 2024 from 1:30-3:00 pm. A chapel service will directly follow the visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be sent to her school, Parkview Christian School, 4875 Lilburn Stone Mountain Rd, Lilburn, GA 30047.

