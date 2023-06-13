Obituary and funeral service: Elizabeth Joyce Urban, 38

Elizabeth Joyce Urban, who touched the lives of everyone she encountered, departed from this world on June 9, 2023 at age 38 surrounded by family. She battled cancer with unwavering strength, faith and resilience, and ultimately died from complications leaving a void that will be felt deeply by all who loved her.

Elizabeth, or Sissy as her family called her, was born December 28, 1984 to William and Tammy Murphy. She grew up in Bold Springs and Winder, Georgia where she lived with her parents and her brother and sister. She was surrounded by cousins, grandparents, aunts and uncles throughout her life, and spent most of her childhood outdoors in the treehouse at Granny and Papa’s, in the mountains camping and fishing, visiting the beach with family, and riding four-wheelers and horses. She was tough throughout her life, serving as the guinea pig for her brother and aunt who sent her swinging from vines from the treehouse to test their sturdiness, or trying and failing to dodge a broomstick swung by her sister. She was Saved and Baptized at Hickory Grove Baptist Church, and remained faithful in God’s plan throughout her battle with cancer.

Above all else, Elizabeth was a devoted and loving wife and mother. She met Shawn Urban, the love of her life, at Lanier Tech where she worked for 22 years, and he brought her first daughter Liz into her life. Shawn told her he had an “Elizabeth” tattoo, and she took it as a sign and quickly knew he was the one. She and Shawn married in 2013 and welcomed their second child, Emily, in 2015. Shawn, Liz and Emily were the light of Elizabeth’s life. She and Shawn loved to travel and loved camping with the girls. She was so proud of her daughters, and cherished every moment with them.

For those fortunate enough to know her, she will be remembered as outgoing, kind, compassionate, quirky and fun-loving. She was selfless and genuinely kind. She was always determined to look forward in life, and tried to never look back. She approached every day with resilience and a grateful heart. She was a proud Breast Cancer Survivor. We’ll never forget her big smile, her loud laugh or her uncanny impersonation of a weed-eater. She will also be remembered as a bad driver and a hazard to others when skiing. But most of all, we’ll remember her strength and positivity. She showed all of us what it means to take on life’s difficulties with grace, faith, resilience, love and forgiveness.

Elizabeth “Sissy” Urban’s memory will remain in the hearts of her family. She is survived by her husband Shawn and their two daughters, Liz and Emily. She is also mourned by her mother Tammy Murphy, her siblings, Wayne and Alana Murphy, her niece and nephew, Calvin and Camdyn, her sister Michelle Murphy, Gary Hickman and his son Isaiah, her mother and father-in-law Kristine and Terry Werho, and siblings Michelle Ritchie, niece and nephew Chanacy & Jacob Ritchie, siblings Melissa Kemp and Kaitlyn Werho, and her grandparents, Steve Thompson and Ann and Hugh David.

Elizabeth’s time with us was shorter than we would have hoped, but she will live on in our hearts, in our memories, in our best stories, and in her daughters Liz and Emily. While her departure feels untimely and unfair, we are grateful her beautiful soul has found eternal peace. Her unwavering faith in God’s plan, even among the darkest of times, will forever serve as a guiding light for those of us who were lucky enough to know and love her.

A funeral service to celebrate the life of Elizabeth Urban will be held on Saturday, June 17th, at Trinity Baptist Church at 2:00 pm.

