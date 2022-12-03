Obituary and funeral service: Ella Napoleon, 96, of Loganville

Tim Stewart Funeral Home announces with great sorrow the sad news of the passing of Widow Frank Napoleon née Ella Dugué, on November 28, 2022, at the age of 96 years in Loganville, Georgia.



Tim Stewart Funeral Home extends sympathy to her daughters Lise, Gladys, Rose, Delcarmise, Nikette, Andree, MarieYolene et Jessie Napoleon on this sad occasion. Also to the families Dugué, Napoleon, Robert, Cherfils, Gémilor, Jean-Louis, Britto, Gédéon-Camille, Martinez-Pates, Hilaire, Martinez-Gédéon, Lambert, Hilaire-Hofstede, Baldwin, Morinelli, Kavanaght, Lamothe, Célestin-Cuesto, Emile, Neptune, Exavier, César, Juste and to all the other relatives and friends affected by this mourning.



Born on September 27, 1926 in Cap Haitien, Ella Dugué was educated by the sisters of Cap Haitien in Haiti. At a very young age, after completing her studies, she married Frank Napoleon. The future mother wished to teach but her husband did not totally agree with her, arguing that she should start by giving the bread of instruction to her children, maintaining “Charity begins at home. So, who is going to educate our own”? Frank had a completely different plan. Mrs. Napoleon will have 10 boys and girls with an average of one child per year: 3 boys and 7 girls. Only the girls accompany their dear mother today while the boys are at the gates of heaven to receive their mother.



Ponderous, dedicated to others, concerned, believing, attached to values, lover of humor, attentive, responsible, caring, passionate, independent, disciplined, strong, Ella attaches much more importance to action than to theoretical ideas and verbiage. From the day after her marriage, Ella is the mistress of the house who touches everything. From the education of the children to their spiritual formation, including the strictness required when raising a multi-dimensional sibling.



At first a fervent Christian, she had always wished that a part of her offspring would be close to the Lord by joining the religious life. God did not want it that way. Only one of the gentlemen tried but without success. However, following their mother’s example, they practice a flawless spiritual life.



Ella is very committed to education and as a self-sufficient mother, she has freed herself from the services of anyone to educate her children. She replicates at home what she could not do in her dream professional life after her classical studies. A family classroom has thus given way to the institutional classroom. She even extended it to the children of neighbors and family friends without forgetting the orphans she met on her way.



She is the guardian of everything and God is the master of the family as she often said to her relatives. She has done a great deal of work throughout her life, creating men and women who are a credit to their family and their country. Madame Napoleon thus leaves a noble legacy to her daughters, grandsons, granddaughters and great-grandsons and daughters.



Viewing of the deceased, Ella D. Napoleon, will be held at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052 on December 3, 2022 from 8:30 am to 10:30 am and will be followed by a religious service at St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church, 3200 Brooks Drive, Snellville, GA 30078 at 11:00 am. Interment will take place at Corinth Memorial Gardens, 1635 GA Highway 81 SW, Loganville, Georgia 30052. This announcement is in lieu of an invitation to relatives, friends of the deceased.

