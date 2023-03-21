Obituary and funeral service: Elton Reid Goddard, Jr., 76, of Social Circle

Elton Reid Goddard, Jr., age 76 of Social Circle, passed away on March 18, 2023. He was born on December 29, 1946 to the late Elton Reid Goddard, Sr. and the late Anne Ruth Goddard. He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Carolyn Jean Graham Goddard.

Surviving are, son and daughter in law, Christian and Stephanie Goddard; sisters, Kathy Martinez and Sandra Greene; grandchildren, Dawson Goddard and Gracce Goddard.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday March 21st at 12:00 PM at the Social Circle First Baptist Church at the Tribble Chapel with the Rev. Mike Hardy officiating. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.