Obituary and funeral service: Emaa Sue Still Reynolds, 85, of Monroe

Emma Sue Still Reynolds, age 85 of Monroe, passed away on January 22, 2024. She was born on September 17, 1938 to the late Onie Mae Whitley Still and the late Cleveland Bennett Still. She was preceded in death by her son, the late Danny Farmer.

Surviving are, husband, Bob Reynolds; daughter, Darlene Bone; sons and daughter in law, David Farmer, Dwayne and Kathy Farmer; step-sons and step-daughter in law, Bobby and Sabrina Reynolds, Steve Reynolds, sisters and brother in law, Mary Stephens, Arlene and Jimmy Mitchell; 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held on Sunday January 28th at 3:00 PM at the 1025 Church with the Rev. Tommy Fountain, Rev. Craig Hudgens, and the Rev. Gene Hammonds officiating. The visitation will be on Sunday January 28th at 1025 Church from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memorial Gardens. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

