Obituary and funeral service: Emma Davis Pilgrim, 92, of Monroe

Emma Davis Pilgrim, age 92 of Monroe, passed away on April 10, 2021. She was born on May 29, 1928, in Alabama to the late Carlos Davis and the late Dolly Arrington Davis. Ms. Pilgrim was preceded in death by her sister, Lonita Butler; brothers, J.C. Davis and Fred Davis.

Emma is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at 11:00 AM on the grounds of Corinth Christian Church Cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.