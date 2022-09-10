Obituary and funeral service: Emma Deloris ‘Cookie’ Vincent, 79, of Oxford

Emma Deloris “Cookie” Vincent, of Oxford, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at the age of 79.

Mrs. Vincent enjoyed being outdoors whether she was fishing, camping, tinkering around in her garden, or being outside with her plants. She liked shopping and going to flea markets. In addition, Mrs. Vincent was an avid reader, loved her family and dogs, and will be missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Beatrice Ellington Rowe; and brother, Larry Rowe. Survivors include her daughter, Tracie McCrorey (Mike); sons, Dane Smith (Jennifer), Chris Tuck, Darryl Tuck; grandchildren, Destiny McDonald, Madison McCrorey, Meredith McCrorey, Lacie Benton, Emily Thomas, Andrew Smith, Brandon Smith, Makayla Hawkins, Michelle Hawkins, Amberly Tuck, Treasure Tuck, Caitlin Tuck, and Christy Gainey.

A Graveside Service for Mrs. Vincent will be held Monday, September 12, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington. Friends are invited to visit with the family Sunday, September 11, from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M., at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Emma Vincent, please visit the floral store.