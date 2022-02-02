Obituary and funeral service: Emma M. Dickson, 80, of Loganville

Emma M. Dickson, age 80 of Loganville, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 5, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Dr. Don Richards, Pastor Tommy Foskey and Rev. Paul Pittard will officiate. Interment will follow at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery in Stone Mountain. Emma was preceded in death by her husband, William Henry Dickson, and parents, Henry and Sarah Moon. She is survived by her children, Scott and Sandra Dickson, Brian Dickson, Susan and Chris Agee, Ben Dickson, all of Loganville; grandchildren, Nicole Davy of Dahlonega, Andrew Dickson of Monticello, FL, John Agee of Rutledge, Brent Dickson of Good Hope, Caleb Dickson of Savannah; great grandchildren, Grant Dickson and Ricky Agee. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.