Obituary and funeral service: Emmaline McKinnon, of Snellville

January 1, 2022, Emmaline McKinnon put in her permanent change of address. Beloved wife, mother, and Me Me, she is survived by her husband of almost fifty years Joe McKinnon, daughters Mary and Anne Marie, son Joseph and their spouses – Terry, Curt, and Kyle. Her greatest blessings are her nine grandchildren – Lee, Lainey, Lexi, Charlie, J, Libby, Blake, Bertie, and Luke. She leaves more loving memories to her sisters Robbie and Billie, nieces, nephews, and great nephews.



Throughout her life she was devoted to God and her family which extended to every family and student at Covenant Christian Academy. She has touched countless lives during her fifty years in Christian education. She also loved her garden, knitting and of course her chickens.



We are rejoicing with her as she has completed her work on earth and challenging anyone she has touched to pick up her torch and carry on.



She joined her father, mother, and brother in heaven and is rocking her two grandchildren born into heaven.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 8, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The visitation will be held before the service from 12 PM – 1 PM.



Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.