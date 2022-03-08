Obituary and funeral service: Enis Dolores Hewatt, 85, of Loganville

Enis Dolores Hewatt, age 85 of Loganville, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022. A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, with Rev. Jeff Clegg officiating. The burial will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville. The family will receive friends before the service from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home.

Mrs. Hewatt attended Yellow River Baptist Church, Lilburn and was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hollis Hewatt in 2007. She is survived by her children, Vickie Little, Monroe; Sherry Head, Washington; Chuck & Elaine Hewatt, Loganville; sisters & brothers-in-law, Lila Ann & Trenton Sims; Debbie Lighthall; Tammie & Gene Hickey, all of Loganville; sisters-in-law, Bertha Bolton, Luthersville; JoAnn Abbott, Cumming; grandchildren, Carey Streetman, Jamie & Lori Head, Kim & Chris Hendon, Lindley Hewatt, Chad Hewatt; great grandchildren, Brittany, Dylan, Ansley, Harper, Lennon; great-great grandchildren, Harley, Raylan, Wyatt, Colten; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Abbey Hospice, 215 Azalea Court, Social Circle, GA 30025. Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.