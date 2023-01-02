Obituary and funeral service: Era ‘Ruth’ Johnson Boss Turner, 85, of Walton County

Era “Ruth” Johnson Boss Turner, age 85, a Walton County native, passed away on December 29, 2022 in Clay County, NC. She was born February 17, 1937 in Loganville, Walton County, GA, to Grover Augustus Johnson and Berta Ruth Clegg Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her triplet siblings, and her first husband of 28 years, William Charley Boss, three brother-n-laws, Rev. Guy Lemonds, Donnie Sanders, and Grover Douglas, Jr.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Larry Joe Turner. Daughter, Beverley Boss McCullers Gaines, Son and Daughter-n-law, Randall and Tammy (Dellinger) Boss. Grandsons, Tony McCullers, James Boss, Tommy McCullers, Christopher Boss, Bryan Gaines and their families, including 13 precious great-grandchildren. Sisters, Sara Catherine Sanders and Edna Grace Douglas.

Ruth was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother. She adored her babies! She was well loved and respected and will be greatly missed.

She was a gifted seamstress, a talented cook, and an avid Braves fan. She enjoyed doing her own yard work and she thoroughly enjoyed watching TV. Her favorite stars ranging from Audie Murphy to Clint Walker along with many more. Of course she liked the old westerns, but also enjoyed a variety of later movies like Dirty Dancing, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, as well as many others, and of course watching her Braves play. Throughout life, she was a hardworking, simple, country lady. Home and family meant everything.

Ruth retired 30+yrs with Carwood Manufacturing in Monroe and later with Oxford Manufacturing of Monroe. She also worked many years with the Walton Co School System.

A Graveside service will be held on Monday January 2nd at 1:00 PM at Hill Haven Memorial Gardens in Monroe. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.