Obituary and funeral service: Eric Lee Newberry, 50, of Monroe

Eric Lee Newberry, age 50, of Monroe, GA passed away on January 19, 2023. Eric was born on November 6, 1972 to Deloris Lee Greene and Gary Newberry. Mr. Newberry was preceded in death by his sister, Cynthia Allen.

Eric was an avid hunter and his favorite place to find fun, adventure and nature’s peace was in the woods. He loved to take his family camping to share in that same experience he cherished. His hunting buddies and close friends were just like family to Eric.

Surviving members of the family are, loving wife, Christine Dorio Newberry; daughters and son-in-law, Megan and Dustin Marlow, Kayti Newberry, Kayleigh Newberry; sons, Blake Newberry and Brandan Newberry; mother and step-father, Deloris and Claude Greene; sister, Mary Stevens; brothers and sister-in-law, Kendal Newberry, Archie and Karla Newberry; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Fred and Kathy Dorio; brother-in-law, Michael Dorio; grandchildren, Olivia, Micheal, Connor, and Ryder Marlow; nieces and nephews, Nic and Tiara Newberry, Bridget and Joey Helton, Christian and Patryk Stevens, Kent Newberry, Rachel, Carson and Branson Newberry, Naomi Dorio, and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

A memorial service will be held on Friday February 3rd at 3:00 PM with Rev. Joseph Brown officiating. There will be a visitation on Friday February 3rd at Meadows Funeral Home from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm.

Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of making the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.