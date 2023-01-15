Obituary and funeral service: Eric Wilson, 61, of Loganville

Eric Wilson, age 61 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM prior to the service. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens.

Eric was the owner of Reagan Heating and Cooling. He was preceded in death by his mother, Myrtha Ann (Reagan) Wilson. Eric is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Wendy M. Wilson of Loganville, GA; daughter & fiance, Reagan Wilson and Petey Freeman of Loganville, GA; father, Richard Wilson of Sylva, NC; brother, Chris Wilson of NC; numerous family and friends. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.