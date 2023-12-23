Obituary and funeral service: Ernest Evans Carnes, 95, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital memorial tribute to Ernest Evan Carnes

Ernest Evan Carnes, age 95 of Monroe, passed away on December 21, 2023. He was born in Eatonton, Georgia on January 6, 1928 to the late Ernest A. Carnes and the late Mary Vaughn Carnes. He was an only child and reared in Putnam County until 1941 when the family relocated to Monroe. Evan attended Monroe schools and graduated from high school in 1946. After high school, Evan joined the Air Force and served until 1948. Upon his release, he returned to Monroe and went to work for Walton Mill. He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Patsy Ann Crosno Carnes; and his son, the late Michael Todd Carnes.

Surviving are wife, Mary McGaughey Carnes; sons Dale Carnes, Larry (Debra) Carnes; 4 grandchildren; Shonna (Spencer) Horacek, Kim (Wayne) Kelly, Kevin (Emily) Carnes and Tara Carnes, 5 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

4 step-children, Connie Ayers (late Clinton), Donnie (Tom) Childers, Kareen (Tim) Byrd, Tony (Lisa) Collins;7 step-grandchildren, and 5 step-great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at 10:00am on Wednesday, December 27th and the funeral will follow at 11:00am in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Josh Ayers officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

