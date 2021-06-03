Obituary and funeral service: Errol Reid, 66, of Loganville

Errol Reid, age 66 of Loganville, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021. Funeral Services will be held from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Word of Life International Church of God in Tucker. Interment will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park in Lawrenceville.

Errol was born on August 29, 1954 in Kingston, Jamaica to the late Joseph and Edna Evelyn Spence Reid. He worked as a metal fabricator for Glass Systems Inc. Errol is survived by his wife, Jean Marie Reid of Loganville; son, Christopher Reid of New York, NY; son, Brian Reid of Loganville; son & fiance’, Travis Reid & Lashera Poe-Frost of Loganville; grandson, Kayden Reid of New York, NY; siblings, Ransford Reid, James Reid, Donovan Reid, Kay “Paula” Burg, Janet Broadbell, Donna “Dana” Reid Thompson, Norma Reid, and Maudlin Reid Donaldson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other family.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.