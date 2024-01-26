Obituary and funeral service: Essie Deloris Holt, 75, of Monroe

Essie Deloris Holt, 75, Monroe, GA went home to be with the Lord on January 20, 2024 in the comfort of her home. She was born February 25, 1948 in Humboldt, TN to the late Irvin and Beatrice Lucille Brown. She was a member of Grace Temple Church of Monroe, GA.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years: Willie James Holt; Stepdaughter: Tunga Coleman, Daughter: Beverly Ross; Sons: Willie Holt Jr., Thomas Holt (Robin), John Holt (Jodie), Joseph Holt (Stephanie), and George Holt (Meiling) and 13 precious grandchildren.

Also survived by her sisters: Ida B Donald (L.C.), Erby Smith (George) and brother: Charles Brown (Susie)

A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor on Friday, February 2, 2024 at Meadows Funeral Home starting at 2:00 p.m. Internment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens and Mausoleum. Friends and Family gathering at The Towers, 4750 Snows Mill Rd, Monroe, GA at 4:00 p.m.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

