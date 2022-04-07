Obituary and funeral service: Ethel Jean Stephens Stapp, 63, of Social Circle

Ethel Jean Stephens Stapp, age 63 of Social Circle, passed away on April 5, 2022. She was born on December 21, 1958 to the late Betty Jo Stephens. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Jimmy Roy Stapp, Sr.; and her son, the late Jimmy Roy Stapp, Jr.

Surviving are daughters and son in law, Rhonda Herring, Sonya and Ronny Whittle; sister, Vickie Montgomery; brother, Randy Keith Womack; grandchildren, Tyler Anthony Edmondson and Tayler Nicole Edmondsom.

A Graveside service will be held on Friday April 8th at the Carter Cemetery with the Rev. Kevin Rowe officiating. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.