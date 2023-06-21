Obituary and funeral service: Etta Lorraine York, 64, of Buckhead – formerly of Monroe

Etta Lorraine York, age 64 of Buckhead, GA formerly of Monroe, GA passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at The Towers at Snows Mill, 4750 Snows Mill Road, Monroe, Ga 30655 on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM. Pastor Mike Beachy will officiate.

Etta was preceded in death by her husband, Bill York; parents, Kenneth Ray and Lorraine Mattie (Young) Bundy. She is survived by her brother, Randy Bundy of Monroe, GA; sister, Teresa Beachy of Monroe, GA; 6 nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews.

Please deliver all flowers to The Towers at Snows Mill on the day of the service after 10 AM. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.