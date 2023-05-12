Obituary and funeral service: Eula Mae Anderson, 87, of Loganville

Eula Mae Anderson, age 87 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Visitation and Sharing of Memories will take place 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Loganville with Chaplain Melvin Bell presiding. A private interment will take place at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville, GA.

Eula was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, William Leon Anderson; parents, Wiley Holder and Mae (Loden) Bean. Eula is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin and Cindy Anderson of Loganville, GA and Kaylan and Jo Anderson of Canton, MS; grandchildren, Ashlyn and Scott Hughes, Nathan and Suemy Anderson, Haley Anderson, Olivia Anderson, Hayden Anderson, Will Anderson, and Anna Morgan Anderson; great grandchildren, Isabel Eve Hughes and Phoebe Evelyn Anderson; several nieces, nephews and other family members. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that flower donations be made to Capstone Hospice, 5550 Peachtree Parkway, Suite 150, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092, for the comforting care provided to Mrs. Anderson and her family.

Donations may also be made to Senior Home Mission Personal Care Home, 1974 Jester Circle, Lawrenceville, GA 30043. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.