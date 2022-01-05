Obituary and funeral service: Evelyn Joann Wilson simpkins, 87, of Loganville

Evelyn Joann Wilson Simpkins, age 87 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, January 7, 2022, in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at 2:00 PM.

Joann was an artist. She also enjoyed gardening. She was an avid bowler who was known to bowl a perfect game on more than one occasion. Joann was preceded in death by her husband, Robert David Thomas Simpkins; parents, James Boone and Ada (Trulove) Wilson; siblings, Christine Perry, Earl Wilson and Alvis Wilson. Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Karen Simpkins of Riverdale, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Sabrina Simpkins-Green and Tracy Green of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Ashley and Ray Taylor of Lawrenceville, GA, Steven Green of Atlanta, GA, Hunter Summerfield of Buchanan, GA, and Savannah Raymer of Riverdale, GA; great grandchild, Emily Taylor; sister, Patricia Thornton of Pensacola, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Evelyn Joann Wilson Simpkins please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.