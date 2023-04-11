Obituary and funeral service: Everett L. ‘Larry’ Bacon, Jr., 75, of Loganville

Everett L. “Larry” Bacon, Jr., age 75 of Loganville, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 15, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Allen Whitley officiating. Entombment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens in Monroe.

Larry retired from Roadmaster Transportation in 2009 and served his country honorably in the United States Army. He was a member of Bold Springs Baptist Church, Fergus Lodge #135 F & AM, and Ralph Freeman, Jr. Daylight Lodge #766 F & AM. Mr. Bacon was preceded in death by his parents, Everett L. Bacon, Sr. and Betty Ashmore Bacon; sisters, Holly Posey and Starla Jones. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Shirley Bacon; sons, Michael Bacon, Chris Bacon and wife Michelle; grandchildren, Sarah Bacon Troutman and husband Matt, Garrett Bacon, Elijah Bacon; great grandson, Tripp Troutman; and sister, Laura Bacon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bold Springs Baptist Church, 5018 Bold Springs Church Road, Monroe, GA 30656 or The Michael Steven Powell Legacy Fund, https://cfneg.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=3409. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, April 14, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Everett L. “Larry” Bacon Jr. please visit our Sympathy Store.

