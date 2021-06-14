Obituary and funeral service: Ezra E Griffin, 91, of Loganville

Ezra E. Griffin, age 91 of Loganville, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Center Hill Baptist Church in Loganville. Pastor Jerry Grey will officiate. He will Lie In State from 1 – 2 PM at the church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Griffin was a member of Center Hill Baptist Church and a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He was also a member of the American Legion in Loganville and the AT&T Pioneers. Ezra was preceded in death by parents, Ezra Lee and Mary Rhodes Griffin; son-in-law, Rodney Tomlinson; brother, Doug Griffin; sister, Vivian Griffin; step-son, Andy Range. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline “Jackie” Griffin of Loganville; children, Charlie and Laura Betts of TN, Joanne Tomlinson of Ft. Deposit, AL, daughter-in-law, Tina Range of Fayetteville; brother & sister-in-law, James and Lynn Griffin of Marietta; 7 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

