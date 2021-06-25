Obituary and funeral service: Faye Fields, 78, of Loganville

Faye Fields age 78 of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, June 28, 2021 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, with Pastor Rodney Hall officiating. The burial will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville.

Faye retired from the Gwinnett County School System in the foodservice department. She was preceded in death by her parents, Reuben & Sally Bennett Anglin and granddaughter, Amber Womack. She is survived by daughters & sons-in-law, Sherry & Mark Ellis; Connie & Blake Sledge; Tonya & Brian Womack; sisters & brother-in-law, Betty & Howard Moore; Lavern Everett; brother & sister-in-law, Loyd & Mary Anglin; sisters-in-law, Joan Anglin; Jean Anglin; grandchildren & spouses, Wesley & Johnathan Kissel; Anna Grace & Trevor Allen; Brooke Sledge; Chase Ellis; Caleb Ellis; Brandi Sledge; great-grandsons, A.J. & Adrian Collins; Jaxson Sledge.

The family will receive friends 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046, 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.