Obituary and funeral service: Florene Moon Davis, 98, of Monroe

Florene Moon Davis age 98 of Monroe, GA., passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Davis; parents, Charlie and Irene Nash Moon; siblings, brothers, H.B (Madge), J.T. (Jean), Troy (Jerri), Claude (Sue), George and Gene; sisters, Bert Wilder (Wilbur), Grace Chadwick, Floy Ethridge and Lois (Clyde) Wages. She is survived by her sisters in law, Sadie Moon and Hazel Moon; many nieces and nephews which includes great great and even some great great great’s.



Florene was well known as a successful Stanley Home Products manager for many years and she was a member of Walker Baptist Church in Monroe, GA. She loved being a wife to her beloved fire fighter husband Bert. She felt very blessed to enjoy her nieces and nephews. In her younger years she loved to camp and water ski.



The funeral service to celebrate the life of Florene Moon Davis will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. Burial will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Tuesday prior to the service from 12:00 PM until the time of service 2:00 PM at the funeral home. The family asks that in lieu of flowers that you please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association, https://diabetes.org/?form in memory of Florene Moon Davis.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.