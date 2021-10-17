Obituary and funeral service: Frances Ann Laubenthal, 82, of Loganville

Frances Ann Laubenthal, age 82 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Tommy Fountain officiating. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens.

Frances was a member of 1025 Church in Monroe. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Frances loved her family with all of her heart and they will miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alex L. and Ida Ruth Davis; and sister, Sandra C. Davis. Surviving are her loving husband of 60 years, Howard Laubenthal, Jr.; children, James and Allison Laubenthal of Mobile, AL, and Juliana Smith of Loganville, GA; grandchildren, Taylor and Jeremy Paz of Loganville, GA, Lindsay Laubenthal of Mobile, AL, and Shelby Jordan of Loganville, GA; great grandchildren, Jaden Smith, Riley Churchwell, and Tucker Paz, all of Loganville, GA; numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.