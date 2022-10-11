Obituary and funeral service: Frances Coker Benefield, 96, of Monroe

Frances Coker Benefield, age 96 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Rock Baptist Church Cemetery, 6188 GA 42, Rex, GA 30273.

Frances was a member of Life Bridge Christian Church in Between, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Benefield; sons, Bobby Benefield and Johnny Benefield; parents, Fred and Wilma Coker; siblings, Fred Coker, Doris Fichel, Louise Stewart, Willie Mae Hunton, and Robert B. Coker. She is survived by her sister, Kathyrn Hart of Monroe, GA; grandchildren, Buster Benefield, Robert Benefield, Kim Tribby, and John Benefield; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544.

