Obituary and funeral service: Frances Hall Christopher, 94, of Loganville

Frances Hall Christopher, age 94 of Loganville, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at St. John Baptist Church, 4948 Wilkins Road, Decatur, GA 30035. Rev. Stacy Myers and Dr. William (Butch) Jackson will officiate. The body will lie in state beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Melwood Cemetery, 5170 E. Ponce de Leon Ave, Stone Mountain, GA 30083.

Frances was a member of St. John Baptist Church and worked at Scottdale Mills for 40 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.B. Christopher and daughter, Mildred Pelt. Frances is survived by her children, John and Fay Christopher of Monticello, Janice Camp and Ronald Hightower of Loganville, Mary and Barry Caldwell of McDonough; 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; 2 honorary grandchildren; 4 honorary great grandchildren; and 2 honorary great great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, April 14, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.