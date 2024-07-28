Obituary and funeral service: Frances Jean Erwin, 85, of Social Circle

Frances Jean Erwin, age 85, of Social Circle passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 13, 2024, after a long battle with Dementia. Despite the nature of this disease her tenacity, determination, love, and humor shone through even in her final days.

Frances was born on May 2, 1939, to the late Annie Loise Patrick Still and the late Edgar James Still, Sr. She is survived by her husband of 68 and a half years: David Kenneth Erwin; her daughters: Vicki Erwin, Sheri Clark; sisters: Sarah Watts, Sandra Wallace; brother: James Still, Jr. (Nancy); grandchildren: Jason Fowler, Damian Clark, Chasey Clark, Alyssa Clark, Hunter Clark; great grandchildren: Addison Amorah Fowler and Darien Puente.

Memorial services will be held on July 29th by Michael Erwin at the Erwin Family Farm in Social Circle, GA



