Obituary and funeral service: Frances Laurie Britt, of Loganville

Frances Laurie Britt of Loganville, Ga passed away Friday, September 2, 2022. Laurie was preceded in death by her parents, W.C. and Bernice Britt; her sisters, Martha Lou Jones and Helen Powell. She is survived by her brother, Clark Britt; brother in law, Harold Jones, Jr.; nieces and nephews, John Hancock (Melanie), Martha Layson (Dolford), Mary Fendley, Hudson Jones, Mike Britt (Sharon), Jan Bradley (Steve), and Tracy Nichols (David) ;and many great nieces and nephews.

Laurie grew up in Snellville, Georgia and graduated from Snellville High School in 1948 and was valedictorian of her class. She graduated from Georgia State College for Women where she earned a degree in chemistry. She attended LSU for her masters and completed her degree at UGA. She taught chemistry at LaGrange College and Dekalb Technical College and worked as a chemist. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Snellville and for many years she was an active Keenager.

The funeral service to celebrate the life of Frances Laurie Britt will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. Burial will follow at Snellville Historical Cemetery, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends also on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 prior to the service from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM.

