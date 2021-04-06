Obituary and funeral service: Frances M. Helfrich, 77, of Loganville

Frances M. Helfrich age 77 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Christ the Lord Lutheran Church, Lawrenceville, GA, with Pastor Bob Mitchell officiating.

Mrs. Helfrich worked in administration for Haverty’s until her retirement. She was a member of Christ the Lord Lutheran Church in Lawrenceville, GA. She was preceded in death by her parents, James A. Bair Sr. & Frances M. Haney Bair. Mrs. Helfrich is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, John Helfrich, Loganville, GA; daughters & sons-in-law, Karen & Robert Malloy, Franklin, TN; Susan & Kyle Turner, Smyrna, GA; grandchildren, Lauren Malloy, Murfreesboro, TN; Scott & Becky Malloy, Nashville, TN; Logan Turner and Aubrey Turner, Smyrna, GA: great grandchild, Rowan Wools, Murfreesboro, TN; brother, James A. Bair Jr, Perry, MO; sister, Barbara Bockman, Anchorage, AK.

It was Fran’s wish that charitable donations be made to the American Liver Foundation in lieu of flowers. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052, 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.