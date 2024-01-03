Obituary and funeral service: Frances Margie ‘Sargent’ McElreath, 89, of Monroe

Frances Margie (Sargent) McElreath, age 89 of Monroe, GA, rang in the new year here and then peacefully went on to celebrate in eternity with her Savior on Monday, January 1, 2024. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, January 5, 2024 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Dr. Todd Ware officiating. Interment will follow at Center Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Loganville.



Margie was a loving wife, devoted mother, and proud grandmother and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Ralph McElreath; parents, Jess and Omar Sargent; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lawrence (Tripp) and Hazel Sargent, Robert (Bud) and Mary Sargent. Margie is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Darlene and Chuck Christie of Loganville, Kathy and Keith Massey of Monroe; grandchildren, Matthew and Holly Christie of Grayson, Kelli and James Ledford of Monroe, Andrew and Kristen Christie of Hahira, Kristen and Luke Cown of Monroe; great grandchildren, Ryleigh Christie, Blakely Christie, Davis Ledford, Jacob (Jake) Christie, Kiley Ledford, Rhett Cown, Beau Cown and Charleigh Cown (expected in February); several nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, January 4, 2024 and 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM on Friday, January 5, 2024 prior to funeral at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

