Obituary and funeral service: Frank Reed, 84, of Monroe

Frank Reed, age 84 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2024. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 3, 2024 at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville.

Frank served his country honorably in the United States Army and worked for the EPA prior to retirement.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Birdie (DeCardy) Reed. He is survived by his daughters & sons-in-law, Kelly and Jim Mowery of Monmouth, OR; Karen and Pat Wasson of Monroe, GA; nephews, Scott Staehle of San Francisco, CA; Dan Staehle of Centereach, NY. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Frank Reed please visit our Sympathy Store

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

