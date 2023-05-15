Obituary and funeral service: Garry Lee Martin, 63, of Monroe

Garry Lee Martin, age 63 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Gwinnett Memorial Park, 925 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. Dr. Ron Gay will officiate.

Garry was preceded in death by his wife, Jerilyn (Turner) Martin; son, Travis Ruark; parents, John Hubert and Rosie Bell (Vanderford) Martin; brothers, Dennis Martin and Jerry Martin; sister, Tammy Martin. He is survived by daughter, Kristi (Adam) Thompson; granddaughter, Allie Thompson; grandson, Nolan Thompson; brothers, Barry Martin and Harry Martin; nieces and nephews, Wesley Martin, Jeremy Martin, Ginger Johnson, Angela Martin and Amanda Martin.

Garry, known to many as “Snake”, was proud of his collection of knives and zippo lighters, a love for NASCAR, and truly enjoyed his time on his riding lawn mower. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

