Obituary and funeral service: Gary Franklin Morgan, 72, of Loganville

Gary Franklin Morgan, age 72, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021, following complications from prostate cancer and a stroke.



A Graveside Inurnment will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. Military Honors will be rendered by the United States Air Force.



He was born on October 16, 1949 in Colorado, but lived most of his life in Georgia. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War, served as a police officer in Dekalb County, and was a salesman for Stock Building Supply.



Gary is survived by his wife, Shirley Morgan; son & significant other, Scott Morgan and Lisa Hall; son & wife, Philip and Chica Morgan; step-daughter, Elizabeth Heidel; step-daughter & husband, Kelly and Bart Smith; step-son & significant other, James Spencer and Melissa Gilstrap; sister & husband, Diane and Wayne Surcey; brother & wife, Steve and Trisha Morgan; step-grandchildren, Emily, Josephine and Jacob Heidel, Aryn, Wyatt and Tyler Spencer, Cole Hall, and Tulsi; sister-in-law & husband, Ginny and Bob Henderson; brother-in-law, Dennis Hicks; several nieces and nephews.



Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Ga 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Gary Morgan please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.