Obituary and funeral service: Gary Greene, 84, of Loganville

Gary Greene, age 84 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Sharon Baptist Church with Rev. Adam Herrington officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Gary was the Vice-President of Operations for Spectradyne. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Floyd and Frances Rebecca (Guthrie) Greene; and son, Phillip Greene. Gary is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Greene and her husband, Eric, of Atlanta; son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Christina Greene of Loganville; brothers, Leonard Greene and Tony Greene, both of Loganville; sister, Sharon Norris of Loganville; grandchildren, James, Alaina, Sofia, William, Alex, Sarah, and Oliver; numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Monday, February 6, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.