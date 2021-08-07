Obituary and funeral service: Gene Cantrell, Jr., 70, of Monroe

CANTRELL-Gene Cantrell, Jr., age 70 of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 8, 2021 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Rev. David Attaway and Rev. Chris Yancey will officiate. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens in Loganville.

Gene was a Veteran of the United States Army and was the owner/operator of Gene General Carpentry. He was a member of New Rock Springs Baptist Church in Dacula. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester Eugene & Daisy Mae (Clark) Cantrell, Sr. He is survived by his loving wife, Diane Cantrell of Monroe; children, Tammy Jones of Covington, Joel Hughes of Monroe, Jack & Rhonda Hughes of Oxford, Jeremy & Shellie Hughes of Oxford, Daryl Hughes of Covington; several grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; brothers, Randy Cantrell of Mansfield, Russell & Deborah Cantrell of Mansfield, Steve & Wanda Cantrell of Loganville, Greg Cantrell of Loganville; sisters, Beverly & Fred Mosely of Oxford, Donna & Jeff Henderson of Oxford;

The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 8, 2021 from 12:00 PM until 2:30 PM prior to the service at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, Georgia 30655. 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Gene Cantrell please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.