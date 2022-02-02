Obituary and funeral service: Genry A. Moronta-Dominguez, 56, of Loganville

Genry A. Moronta-Dominguez, age 56 of Loganville, passed away on January 27, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 12 PM until 2 PM prior to the service. Genry is survived by his wife, Luz Madera of Loganville; mother, Ana Dominguez; children, Joshua & Tariana Moronta, Joel Moronta, Henry Moronta Jr., and Estephany Moronta. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

