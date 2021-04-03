Obituary and funeral service: George Bernard Peters, Jr. 67, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a video tribute to George Peters, Jr.

George Bernard Peters, Jr. 67, of Monroe, passed away on March 30, 2021. He is survived by his mother, Hazel Stapp Peters of Monroe, and preceded in death by his father, G. B. Peters, and his brother, Robert Paul Peters both of Monroe.

George was a radio personality at W.K.U.N Radio Station during the 70’s and was known for his distinct voice over the airwaves. George attended the University of Georgia where he graduated in 1982 with a Juris Doctor degree and opened his law practice in Athens, Georgia in 1984. George will be laid to rest at Rest Haven Cemetery in Monroe.

There will be a visitation for George Peters, Jr. from 12 – 1:30 p.m. on April 5, 2021 at Meadows Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Resthaven Cemetery.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.