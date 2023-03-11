Obituary and funeral service: George Eugene Paredes, 61, of Loganville

George Eugene Paredes age 61 of Loganville, GA., passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023.



A visitation will be held for the family of George Eugene Paredes to greet friends and loved ones on Sunday, March 12, 2023, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.