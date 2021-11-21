Obituary and funeral service: George Hinkle, 78, of Loganville

George Hinkle, age 78 of Loganville, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

George was born and raised in St. Louis, MO and entered the U.S. Navy at the age of 18, where he served as an electrician during his 26 year career. He worked for Verizon for 38 years where he started as a janitor and worked his way up to Building Construction Manager. He then retired and moved to Loganville with his family. George was a member of the American Legion Post 233 and Fergus Lodge #135 F&AM.

He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Marilyn Hinkle of Loganville; son & daughter-in-law, Bill and Michelle Jones of Loganville; grandson, Dylan Connor Jones; sisters, Barbara Heywood of OR, Kathleen Remondini of NM, Susan Wilkinson of CA, Debbie Dorsey of MO; sister-in-law & brother-in-law, Liz and Dick Wilson of Cumming; cousins, Gene and Shirley Stone of St. Louis, MO; niece, Christine Schneider of CO; nieces & husbands, Jennifer and Jackie Wilson of Cumming, Amanda and Jeff Loveless of Loganville; great nephew, Nyle Nolan of Cumming; great nieces, Ashley Nolan of Cumming, Jordan Nolan of Atlanta, Brooke Nolan of Atlanta, Zoey and Mia Loveless of Loganville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund, www.kidneyfund.org. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.