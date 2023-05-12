Obituary and funeral service: George Meeks, Jr., 44, of Monroe

Georgia Meeks, Jr., 44, sadly passed away on May 8, 2023, at his home in Monroe, Ga. Born on May 25, 1978 to George Meeks and Miriam Ann Martin Kimble, George was an amazing friend and jokester whose life was devoted to his family and those close to him.

Surviving members of the family are loving companion, Felicia Arrington; daughters and son-in-law, Maygon and Jack Grafe, Makayla Arrington; mother, Miriam Ann Kimble; sister and brother-in-law; Georgina Conwell & John Jeffcoat; brothers and sisters-in-law; Brian and Jackie Collins, Mark and Pamela Collins, Scott Collins; grandchildren; Sophie Marks, Eliah Jenkins, and Greyson Arrington.

The family will receive visitors from 1 – 2 p.m. and a memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Center Hill Baptist Church, 2940 Gratis Road, Monroe, GA 30656. If anyone would like to provide food to the family, please bring it on the day of the service to the church. Please send all flower deliveries to the church.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.