Obituary and funeral service: George Paul Roach, III, 80, of Loganville

George Paul Roach III, age 80 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church, 3200 Brooks Drive SW, Snellville, GA 30078 and live streamed on YouTube “St. Oliver Plunkett Snellville”. Father Cyriac Mattathilanickal MS will serve as Celebrant. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at the church.

George was born on August 24, 1941 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late George Roach Jr & Dorothy Smith. He married the love of his life, Mary Ann, on September 29, 1962. George was a very active member of St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church and was involved with St. Vincent de Paul and other charities. He was also very involved with his boys in Scouting as a Cub Master and coaching soccer and baseball. He loved traveling, reading, especially history.

George was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Mary Ann (Lee) Roach, in 2020. George is survived by sons & daughters-in-law, George Paul Roach IV and fiance Susan Mitchell of Ballwin, MO, Timothy Roach and husband Roy Cook of Pleasanton, CA, Steven & Bridget Roach of Loganville, GA and Matthew & Tonya Roach of Monroe, GA; brother Michael (Cathy) Roach of St. Louis MO; sister, Kathie Figel of Cincinnati, OH; 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Vincent de Paul at www.svdpgeorgia.org. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.