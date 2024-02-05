Obituary and funeral service: George Raymond ‘Ray’ Astin, 69, of Monroe

George Raymond “Ray” Astin, age 69 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Friday, February 2, 2024. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Moon officiating. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in Monroe.

Ray was a member of First Christian Church in Monroe and the National Rifle Association. He was preceded in death by his father, George Raymond Astin; mother, Eula Frances (Mitchem) Hasher; and step-father, Joe Hasher. He is survived by his son, Matt Astin of Bonaire, GA; daughter & son-in-law, Jessica and Jason Jones of Statham, GA; sister, Becky Geehr of Monroe, GA; grandchildren, Kayla Astin, Devon Astin, Kylee Jones, and Emmitt Jones.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, February 6, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

