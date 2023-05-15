Obituary and funeral service: George ‘Smoky’ Monroe, 59, of Loganville

George “Smokey” Monroe, age 59 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023. The family will receive friends 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Loganville. A Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 AM in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Jay Suender officiating.

Smokey was a Mechanic for East Stone Mountain Tire and Battery for 15 years. He worked as a Traffic Controller for E.R. Snell for the past 5 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Trisha R. Monroe of Loganville; daughter and son-in-law, Taylor and Keith Ricks of Loganville; mother, Linda Monroe of Lilburn; father, George M. Monroe, Sr. of Helen; sister, Rebecca Monroe of Snellville; brother, Gary Monroe of Loganville; grandchildren, Kameron, Kylie, Elizabeth and Hayden; numerous family and friends.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of George “Smokey” Monroe please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.