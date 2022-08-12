Obituary and funeral service: George Wilson Simonton, 83, of Monroe

George Wilson Simonton, 83, of Monroe, GA passed away on August 8, 2022. George grew up in Tucker, GA and worked at several companies throughout his life including Puckett Bros. Mfg & GW & Associates. His passions included coaching and officiating youth sports. He worked with the Multi-County Officials Association as secretary, treasurer, and scheduler. He served in the Navy on the submarine USS Sennet. He will be remembered as a family man, loving partner, and avid Georgia sports fan.



He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Morris (Lewis Reagan), his daughter, Nancy Sutton (Laurel Weir), his son Bobby Sutton (Tammie Sutton), his grandchildren, Candler Morris (Luiza Morris), Xander Reagan, KC Simonton, DJ Simonton, Bradley Peabody, Brenna Schnell, Kara Sutton, Dylan Sutton, eight great grandchildren, and his love, Susan Anthony. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jo Simonton, ex-wife Rosemary Simonton, his brothers John and Cliff Simonton and his son David Simonton.



There will be a visitation with the family on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 1 pm to 3 pm at Tom Wages Funeral Home (120 Scenic Hwy) in Lawrenceville, GA. Memorial services will follow immediately at 3 pm.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.