Obituary and funeral service: Georgia Owens Fulmer, Jr., 90, of Monroe

George Owens Fulmer, Jr., age 90 of Monroe, passed away on April 30, 2024. He was born on March 6, 1934 in Alabama to the late George Owens Fulmer, Sr. and the late Sallie Jeannett Woodfin Fulmer. He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Peggy Batchelor Fulmer; his daughter, the late Cindy Crabtree.

Surviving are, daughters, Lorrie Haney, Diane Hightower; step-daughter, Patty Tudman; grandchildren, Emily and Will Gearhart, Ashley and Stephen White, Nick and Makenzie Haney, Holly and Brian Taylor, and Mitch Haney; great grandchildren, Harold Gearhart, Lucy Gearhart, Lizzy Gearhart, John Gearhart, Brooke Channing, Lilly Taylor, Daniel White, Gideon White, Elijah White, Abraham White, Viva Kay White, and Elliot Haney.

A memorial service will be held on Friday May 3rd at 2:00 PM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Scott Mosley officiating. There will be a visitation on Friday May 3rd from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Meadows Funeral Home. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

