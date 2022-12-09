Obituary and funeral service: Gerald Edwin Smith, 77, of Loganville

Gerald Edwin Smith, age 77 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. An Inurnment Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Corinth Cemetery, 1836 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30087.

Gerald retired from Georgia Tech where he worked as a Facilities Director. He was also a proud United States Army Veteran.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Elias and Dorothy Evelyn (Hansard) Smith, Sr. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 57 years, Sandra (Hornbuckle) Smith of Loganville; daughter and son-in-law, Deidre Smith Glennan (Colin) of Parker, CO; granddaughter, Emma Glennan of Parker, CO; sister and brother-in-law, Linda Smith Hammett (Lewis) of Eatonton; brothers and sisters-in-law, Thomas E. Smith, Jr. (Jane) of Birmingham, AL and David Walker Smith (Carolyn) of Grayson, GA; several special nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; numerous family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Foundation, <https://givenow.lls/org>, 3715 Northside Parkway, Building 400, Suite 300, Atlanta, GA 30327. The family will receive friends 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.