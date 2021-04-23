Obituary and funeral service: Gerry Wilder, 75, of Loganville

Gerry Wilder, age 75 of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, April 23, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Minister Don Hardison will officiate.

Gerry was born on December 13, 1945, in Memphis, Tennessee to the late Thomas & Lois Dye Wilder. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and had worked for Dekalb Insulation as a salesman.

Gerry is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Hughes Wilder; brother-in-law & sister-in-law, John & Gail Hughes of Byron; nephew, Chris Hughes of Austin, TX; and niece, Jenny Hughes of Byron. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.