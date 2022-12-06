Obituary and funeral service: Giles Richard Hill, 80, of Social Circle

Giles Richard Hill, age 80 of Social Circle, passed away on November 15, 2022. He was born on August 30, 1942 to the late Calvin Hill and the late Velma Giles Hill. He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Faye Givens Hill, his brothers, the late Billy Hills and the late Johnny Hill.

Surviving are sons and daughters in law, Richard and Melissa Hill, Milton and Cammy Hill; sisters, Maryann Huff and Sarah Hill, grandchildren, Ashley and Dallas Brown, Austin and Emma Hill, Adrianna Hill, Emerson Hill, and Avery Hill; great grandchildren, Parker Brown and Eden Brown; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday December 10th at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Rev. Wilburn Hill officiating. Â Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.