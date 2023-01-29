Obituary and funeral service: Ginger Yvonne Hendrix, 55, of Monroe

Ginger Yvonne Hendrix, age 55, of Monroe, GA passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. She is survived by her loving husband of 12 years, Kenny; son, Ryan Jones; brother, Chelsey Milam (Lisa); sister, Gwen Stanley (Jim); as well as her nieces, Emma, Amy and Melanie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Weyman and Peggy Joyce Milam and brother, Greg Miller.



Ginger was a proud member of Prospect United Methodist Church. She was employed as a Docket Clerk for Gwinnett County. She was a huge racing supporter and enjoyed watching her father at the race track and helping her husband with whatever racing tasks he needed. Ginger loved her fur babies, Nyla and Bullet. She had a tender and loving heart and cared for all over those who she came in contact with. To know Ginger was to love her and she will be truly missed.



A Memorial Service Honoring the Life of Ginger will be held on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 1:30PM at Prospect United Methodist Church. Reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Prospect United Methodist Church 1549 Prospect Rd. Lawrenceville, GA 30043 (770)-963-5961.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.